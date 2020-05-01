Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Karl Molyneaux was "incredibly fortunate not to be facing a murder charge" police said

A man cut his partner's throat while her teenage children were in the house then fled to a petrol station and confessed to police, a court has heard.

Karl Molyneaux, 52, carried out what police described as an "appalling and cowardly attack" in South Shields in March, leaving his victim needing surgery to her neck and arm.

He admitted attempted murder at Newcastle Crown Court.

Molyneaux of Eglesfield Road, South Shields, will be sentenced on 26 June.

The court heard police were called to the victim's address at about 20:30 GMT on 11 March and found her with serious injuries.

A short time later, Molyneaux - who had known her for more than 10 years before their friendship became a relationship - rang control room from a nearby petrol station and admitted carrying out the offence.

Det Sgt Gaye Martin, of Northumbria Police, said Molyneaux, who had no previous convictions, was "incredibly fortunate" not to be facing a murder charge.

"Molyneaux is a dangerous man who showed that he cannot be trusted to live in a lawful society", he said.

"His actions were cold and sinister, leaving his girlfriend to fight for her life with catastrophic injuries as he brazenly left the address with her two teenage children upstairs.

In a statement prepared for court, the victim said: "I am extremely upset and in disbelief that Karl has done this to me.

"This has turned my world upside down."