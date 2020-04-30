Nissan plan phased return after coronavirus halt

Image copyright PA Image caption The plant at Sunderland employs about 7,000 people

There will be a phased return to car production at the Nissan factory in Sunderland, the company has announced.

Work was suspended six weeks' ago due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the majority of its 7,000 staff furloughed.

During lockdown some staff have been making personal protective equipment such as visors and gowns for the NHS.

The car giant has now said it will remain closed through May but there will be a phased resumption of work in June.

A Nissan spokesman said: "During this period the majority of plant employees will remain furloughed, and we are grateful for the government support that has enabled us to take this action.

"Our goal is to navigate through this crisis while maintaining activities critical for business continuity and to make sure we are prepared for the time when business resumes in Europe, and we can welcome the Nissan team back to work."

