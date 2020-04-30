Image copyright PA Media Image caption Council workers have been cleaning the vandalism off the signs

A police officer was "horrified" to find swastikas sprayed on signs urging people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of "car park closed" signs between Seaton Sluice and Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, were vandalised between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Signs at locations over two miles were attacked and council teams are now cleaning them.

Northumbria Police has urged anyone with information to contact officers.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A number of locations over two miles were targeted

A force spokesperson said: "Whilst on patrol in the Blyth Road, Whitley Bay area, one of our special constables was horrified to come across two swastikas spray painted on to car park closure signs at the car park approaching St Mary's Lighthouse."

