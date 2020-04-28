Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Fiona Anderson was "much loved", her NHS trust said

A community nurse who contracted Covid-19 died "doing what she loved", her family has said.

Fiona Anderson "devoted her life to helping others" at Grindon Lane primary care centre in Sunderland, her colleagues said.

Ms Anderson died on Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus.

Her sister Sarah Anderson said her family were "incredibly proud" of her and that she would be "never forgotten".

"She died doing what she loved, working for the NHS and caring for those in need," she said.

Image copyright Family Photograph Image caption Ms Anderson, pictured wearing PPE during a shift, was "highly committed" to her job

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust (STSFT) announced Ms Anderson's death "with immense sadness and a very heavy heart".

She was a "dear colleague and much loved member of our NHS family", the trust said.

Ms Anderson's manager, Kath Henderson, said her colleagues were "absolutely devastated".

"We take comfort in knowing just how much Fiona loved her job and how incredibly proud she was to be part of the community team and the important work we do caring for patients," she said.

In a statement, the trust said Ms Anderson was "a passionate and highly committed nurse who cared for thousands of patients in both Sunderland and South Tyneside".

