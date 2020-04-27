Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Thirteen trophies have been found but about 30 remain outstanding

Golf trophies stolen from a clubhouse three weeks ago have been found in a river by a family on a walk.

The 12 trophies and a commemorative plate stolen from Chester-le-Street Golf Club on 5 April were found in the River Wear at Sunderland on Sunday.

Golf club officials said they were "ecstatic" at the discovery although about 30 other pieces of silverware are still missing.

One of those to have been found is the Hermitage Cup which dates back to 1912.

The cup and 11 others were spotted in the river near the former Golden Lion pub at South Hylton.

'Done well'

Det Con Chris Bentham of Durham Police said: "A lady got in touch with us to say she had been out walking with her partner and son when they noticed something glinting in the deep mud near the riverbank.

"They went home to retrieve some wellies and waded out into the river where they have recovered the trophies, then took them home to clean them up.

"The trophies have suffered some damage but they are intact and are clearly identifiable.

"The family have done extremely well to recover them and the club are ecstatic because the trophies have a real sentimental value."

Police are still appealing for information about the burglary which took place at about 20:30 BST on 5 April.

Intruders forced entry to the clubhouse and took about 40 pieces of silverware from the trophy cabinet.

