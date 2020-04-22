Image copyright Durham University Image caption Opponents had described the university's proposals as "destructive"

A university has reversed its plan to cut the level of face-to-face teaching it offers students after criticism.

Durham University has moved some modules online amid the coronavirus pandemic and hundreds were set to remain in that form permanently.

Its vice-chancellor, Professor Stuart Corbridge, said it was now "very clear most academics do not want to let go of their courses".

The University and College Union (UCU) welcomed the U-turn.

Plans initially revealed by Palatinate, the student newspaper, sought to put "online resources at the core enabling us to provide education at a distance".

There was set to be a further roll-out of online modules after the pandemic, with the aim of at least 500 modules being fully online by the end of the 2020-21 academic year, and another tranche the following year.

'Misjudged our academics'

However, Prof Corbridge has now said heads of departments will not be required to reduce the number of "live" courses they had originally planned to teach in the 2020-21 academic year

"On the worst-case assumption that nobody is here [in the autumn], our original idea was to say it might be a bit ambitious to get all 100% of our modules ready by October.

"So we did initially say perhaps you would care to think about not putting on 25%. That was done to try and acknowledge the fact it is a difficult time for people and workload pressures.

"I am happy to say that I think we misjudged our academics. It is very clear that most academics do not want to let go of their courses."

Last week, the UCU called the scheme "destructive".

Commenting on the move to reconsider, general secretary Jo Grady said: "Changes to any university's higher education system should be led by staff from the ground up, whether they are necessitated by Covid-19 or not."

