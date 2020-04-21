Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ella Henderson was due to be one of the big names

A summer-long festival on Tyneside has been cancelled amid efforts to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

The South Tyneside Festival, due to be staged from June to August, was set to feature musicians such as Ella Henderson and Will Young.

The borough's mayor, Councillor Norman Dick, said "uncertainty over when social distancing measures will be lifted" led to the decision.

Tickets will be valid once the performances have been rescheduled.

The festival was also due to include a community parade in South Shields as well as Proms in the Park, children's events and brass bands.

Mr Dick said the cancellation had been a "difficult decision" and a "huge disappointment", but added the safety of festival-goers, performers and staff was of "paramount importance".

The council's events team is working to rebook artists for next year's festival.

Information about ticket refunds will be announced at a later date.