Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Media

Dozens of stacks of pebbles have been built on a beach by people doing their daily exercise during the coronavirus lockdown.

Press Association photographer Owen Humphreys has been taking pictures as the towers on the beach at Whitley Bay in North Tyneside have been added to.

"While people are taking their daily lockdown exercise, they have kept adding pebble sculptures transforming the beach," he said.

Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Media

Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Media

Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Media

Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Media

Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Media

Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Media

Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Media

All pictures are subject to copyright.