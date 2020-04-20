Tyne & Wear

Coronavirus lockdown: Whitley Bay pebble stacks 'transform beach'

  • 20 April 2020
Girl adds pebbles to tower Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Media

Dozens of stacks of pebbles have been built on a beach by people doing their daily exercise during the coronavirus lockdown.

Press Association photographer Owen Humphreys has been taking pictures as the towers on the beach at Whitley Bay in North Tyneside have been added to.

"While people are taking their daily lockdown exercise, they have kept adding pebble sculptures transforming the beach," he said.

Woman adds pebble to sculpture as sunrises Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Media
People walk by pebble stacks Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Media
Girl adds pebbles to tower with Whitley Bay in distance Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Media
Pebble stacks on beach Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Media
Close up of two balance towers Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Media
Pebble stacks on beach Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Media
Pebble towers at sunrise Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Media
