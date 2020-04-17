Man charged over Durham coronavirus test centre thefts
- 17 April 2020
A man has been charged with burglary after items were stolen from a coronavirus testing centre at a hospital.
The tent, in the grounds of the University Hospital of North Durham, was targeted on the 10 April.
Durham Police said masks, hand gel, protective suits and a watch belonging to a nurse were taken.
The 67-year-old, from Durham, will appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on 14 May.