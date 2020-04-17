Image copyright Family handout Image caption James Ferguson was killed in a crash on Monday

The family of a "motorbike mad" rider who was killed in a crash are urging other bikers to stay safe.

James Ferguson, 23, from Cramlington in Northumberland, died when his bike crashed in Bomarsund on Monday.

His mother Marilyn Iley said her son "lived for what he called the 'buzz' of the bike" and was "an amazing rider", but his "passion ended his life".

Mr Ferguson died days before the second birthday of his son, Jimmy Eric Ferguson.

Mr Ferguson, known as Jimmy or Fergy to friends, leaves behind his son, who turned two on Friday, parents Marilyn Iley and William Ferguson, brothers Grant, Lee, Jack, Harry and Bailey and recent girlfriend Sinead Bell.

'Strong message'

Ms Iley said: "He lived for what he called the 'buzz' of the bike, the feel of the power behind him.

"Myself and my family are devastated. I have no words to the pain we are feeling, waking up each day now not seeing him covered in oil and being off out on the bikes.

"Jimmy would never have wanted me to issue a message to people to try to stop them enjoying their bikes - but I know he would now want me to say please stay safe.

"Always wear a helmet like he always did, keep control of your bike and don't think you can do things on these powerful machines that shouldn't be done.

"I hope his death will send a strong message to young riders to please stay safe."

