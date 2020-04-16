Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gateshead Council said it was facing a "real challenge" to maintain rubbish collection services

People have been urged to cut back on spring cleaning to avoid a council being overwhelmed by rubbish amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Gateshead Council said while it might seem to be a "perfect time to redecorate", such work had a "big effect" on the amount of waste created.

Its two public rubbish tips are currently shut.

It warned its refuse collectors would not collect additional waste left next to people's bins.

The closure of dumps at Wrekenton and Blaydon has put council collections under pressure as residents put more items in their household waste, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Marc Morley, service director for highways and waste, asked people to "delay starting clear-outs until things start to get back to normal".

"Staying at home might seem the perfect time to redecorate or to carry out major works in the garden, but this kind of 'spring clean' can have a big effect on the amount of waste you produce," he said.

"It is a real challenge for us to maintain crucial household waste and recycling services at this time and that's why we are asking people to please try to limit the amount of rubbish and recycling they create."

