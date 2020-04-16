Image copyright North Tyneside Council Image caption Council and police are cracking down on gatherings and parties which breach the social distancing rules

More than 100 house parties have been stopped during the past week of the coronavirus lockdown, a council claims.

North Tyneside Council said it received 156 complaints over the Easter weekend about gatherings and people breaching social distancing rules.

Gatherings of more than two people not from the same household have been banned to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Most received warnings but "further action" is being taken against a set of persistent revellers in North Shields.

A BBQ being attended by 10 people from different households was found in a garden in Killingworth while in Camperdown, multiple complaints were received about an address hosting garden parties, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Phil Scott, head of environment, housing and leisure at North Tyneside Council, said he was "shocked" by the "huge increase" in complaints over the weekend.

"For the most part, people showed great self-discipline and resolve by staying at home and social distancing," he said.

"However, some people decided to ignore the lockdown restrictions by having loud parties and social gatherings.

"We understand how badly everyone wants to get back to normality and spend time with family and friends, but some people apparently don't understand that by socialising and partying, they are causing a direct risk to the lives of their family and friends."

Meanwhile, Northumbria Police has revealed it has issued 32 fines to people breaching the rules between 27 March and 13 April.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.