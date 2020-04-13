Image copyright Google Image caption The first death at Stanley Park Care Home was in late March

Twelve residents of a County Durham care home have now died after displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

Managers at Stanley Park care home in Stanley said they were "devastated" by the deaths.

The first death was in late March with the latest five confirmed by home operator Care UK on Sunday.

It has not been disclosed how many other residents at the 72-bed home are ill. One resident who tested positive for the virus is in hospital.

Care UK regional director Karen Morrison said: "We are completely devastated that this many residents have lost their lives to what we believe to be Covid-19.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with all those families who have lost someone.

"The team at the home continue to be absolutely amazing and I cannot thank them enough.

"Despite all that has happened, they continue to deliver the very best care in a kind and professional way.

"They have had all the necessary PPE and have been using it meticulously ever since the first case was seen at the end of last month."

