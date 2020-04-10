Image copyright Niamh Newton Image caption The Lego figures show Palm Sunday, with the arrival of Jesus in Jerusalem

A Christian teenager has used Lego to depict scenes from Holy Week to express her faith during the coronavirus outbreak.

Niamh Newton usually works at a youth ministry retreat, but has been at home amid the lockdown.

The 19-year-old, of Lumley, County Durham, recreated scenes such as Judas's betrayal and the Last Supper.

They include Marvel and DC Comics mini-figures sets, with a Batman cape used for the outfit of Jesus's mother, Mary.

Other scenes include Palm Sunday, Jesus's washing of the feet, the crucifixion and resurrection.

Image copyright Niamh Newton Image caption Niamh Newton has also depicted the crucifixion

Image copyright Niamh Newton Image caption The Bible says the Last Supper was the final meal Jesus shared with his disciples

Image copyright Niamh Newton Image caption A large Duplo piece was used as the rock which moved from the tomb when Jesus rose

The items were taken from her brother's collection, while a crown of thorns was fashioned from Play-Doh.

Photographs of the scenes have been shared on the parish Facebook page of St Cuthbert's RC Church in Chester-le-Street.

Ms Newton said: "People's reaction has been good and they have said that the kids like it."

Image copyright Niamh Newton Image caption Niamh Newton has been unable to visit the youth ministry retreat at Consett, County Durham

Ms Newton, who is due to attend Liverpool Hope University in September and aims to train to be a special needs teacher, said: "I cannot express my faith at church at the moment.

"I work at a retreat and I would normally be teaching the young people about Easter in a creative way, through games and art.

"This has helped me think about Holy Week and imagine what it was like."

