Image caption Rebecca Mack previously worked at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary

Tributes have been paid to a former nurse who has died after it is believed she contracted coronavirus.

Rebecca Mack, 29, had worked in the children's cancer unit at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary before leaving to take up other roles in the health sector.

Ms Mack, of Morpeth, Northumberland, died on Sunday.

Her friend Sarah Bredin-Kemp described her as "really, really caring" and a "one-off".

'One of a kind'

In a Facebook post, she said: "We lost our beautiful Rebecca Mack on Sunday to Covid-19.

"She was a devoted friend, an incredible nurse and an unapologetically imperfect person. She was one of a kind. And she'll be missed wholeheartedly by so many."

Newcastle NHS Foundation Health Trust said it sent "heartfelt sympathies and condolences", and added its thoughts were with Ms Mack's family and friends.

It is believed she was not dealing with patients directly before becoming ill.

Image caption The 29-year-old was described as a "one-off" by friends

