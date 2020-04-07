Image copyright Google Image caption Police described Gravestock's actions as "disgusting"

A teenager shouted "I hope I've got coronavirus" as he spat at and grappled with police officers.

Shaun Gravestock targeted them as they responded to a report of a domestic incident at a property on Oak Avenue, Durham, on Sunday.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker when he appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

One officer suffered an army injury when Gravestock became aggressive and spat at them at the property, shouting: "I hope I've got coronavirus."

After being arrested and taken to Durham City police station, he then shouted "I've got the cornonavirus" and bit another officer on the leg.

Assistant Chief Constable John Ward said it was "a disgusting act and never acceptable, especially in these unprecedented times".

"Our officers continue to serve our communities and like many frontline workers don't want to catch coronavirus during the course of their duties and take it home to their families," he added.

Gravestock was also made subject to a three-month curfew between 21:00-07:00.