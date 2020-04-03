Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Paul Watson was jailed for five years for the "horrifying" attack

A "thug" who stamped on a man's head was told he was "lucky" he did not kill him, a court has heard.

Paul Watson, 39, also punched his victim's girlfriend after a disagreement in a pub in Seaburn, Sunderland in September 2018.

Appearing At Newcastle Crown Court, Watson, of Sunderland, pleaded guilty to assault and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was jailed for five years.

Judge Tim Gittins said: "I hope you appreciate, your victim was fortunate you did not fracture his skull or indeed kill him."

The court heard how Watson, of South Durham Street, initially argued with the pair at the Royal Marine pub, but as they left hours later, he followed them and carried out his attack.

'Horrifying aggression'

He knocked the man to ground before stamping on him including a two-footed stamp on his head, the hearing heard.

His victim suffered severe bruising and swelling to his face and head, as well as a broken nose.

PC Lorna Waters, of the Northumbria Force, said: "This was a savage and callous attack carried out by a thug on two innocent members of the public who were enjoying a night out together at the pub.

"Watson used a horrifying level of aggression and violence that could so easily have resulted in devastating injuries.

"After stamping on the man's head with both feet and repeatedly kicking him, we could so easily have been dealing with a murder investigation."