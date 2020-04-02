Image caption Colourful revellers turn out in their thousands to attend Newcastle's annual Pride event

The UK Pride festival due to be held on Tyneside this summer has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Newcastle had been chosen as the host city for this year's national Pride celebrations with the event being staged from 17-19 July.

The festival has been rescheduled for July 2021.

Organisers said the decision to call it off had been "heart-breaking" but was made with the intention of protecting people.

The Northern Pride Committee said they had hoped to "deliver our best campaign to date, with every event planned to include our most diverse festival weekend".

The festival was set to attract thousands of people.

'Unavoidable' decision

But with no mass gatherings currently allowed in the UK and people advised to stay at home, they added they "have to take this action to ensure we protect and keep our community, service providers, emergency services and our team of volunteers safe during this pandemic".

Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes described the decision as "unavoidable".

He added: "Pride is always one of the highlights of the year, not just as a fantastic, colourful celebration of the LGBT community in our city, but as a symbol of the diverse, open and inclusive city that we are.

"This year was going to be extra special, as we were going to be the host city for the national UK Pride event as well."

More than 100 Pride events this year have been cancelled or postponed.

The rescheduled Newcastle event will be staged at the city's Exhibition Park and Town Moor on 23-25 July 2021.

Other major events due to be held in the city this summer have also been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic including the This Is Tomorrow music festival and The Hoppings funfair.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.