Image copyright FAMILY PHOTO Image caption Emma Guilbert died three days after being hit

A man has been charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a teenage pedestrian.

Student Emma Guilbert, 18, died on 26 November 2018 three days after being hit by a car in Newcastle.

Northumbria Police said a 32-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear before magistrates in North Tyneside on 22 April.

Miss Guilbert, who was studying at Newcastle University, was struck while crossing Wingrove Road North in Fenham.

