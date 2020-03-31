Image copyright Nortumbria Police Image caption Denise Reid admitted common assault and was jailed for 18 weeks

A woman who falsely claimed to have coronavirus and spat at supermarket security staff has been jailed.

Denise Reid was ejected from Asda in Cramlington, Northumberland, for being drunk and disorderly on 28 March.

She then became abusive, claimed to have the virus, and spat on the ground near workers, North Tyneside Magistrates' Court heard.

The 46-year-old of Beaumont Street, Blyth, admitted common assault and was jailed for 18 weeks.

Ch Insp Kev Waring, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is despicable behaviour and I am delighted that magistrates have seen fit to hand out a custodial sentence.

"The fact that Reid falsely claimed to have coronavirus would have left staff at this supermarket very shaken up during what is already a concerning time for them."

