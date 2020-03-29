Image copyright Jon Matson Image caption Mr Matson had a "few outfits in a drawer collecting dust" from his Boxing Day dip's for charity Cancer Connections

A postal worker on South Tyneside is delivering his rounds in fancy dress to "lift the spirits" of the community during the outbreak of coronavirus.

Jon Matson, from West Boldon, said when he was no longer able to work alongside his co-worker, he asked if he could do his rounds in fancy dress.

So far he has dressed as Little Bo Beep and a Greek soldier for his deliveries in West Boldon and Boldon Colliery.

The 39-year-old said the reaction from people on day one was "amazing."

Mr Matson said he had been told he could do his round in fancy dress as long as he wore his ID and company provided shoes.

Image copyright Jon Matson Image caption Jon has been able to do his normal round (as a Greek soldier) using a trolley bag (with added horse) instead of his usual Royal Mail van

The father-of-two, who has worked for the Royal Mail for four years, said: "The reaction on day one was amazing. A few people didn't notice at first, but the word started to spread on Facebook and people were looking out for me.

"It was really nice seeing people smiling after what had been a tough first few days, so I decided to wear the next outfit the following day, Little Bo Peep.

"It has lifted the spirits of the entire community and it's got a lot of people connected and talking which I think is a vital lifeline while we're stuck inside."

Image copyright Jon Matson Image caption Mr Matson said as long as he wore his ID and company provided shoes, a fancy dress costume was allowed

Mr Matson said he had a "good selection of costumes" to come, and he wanted people to "keep guessing what will come to the door each day".

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.