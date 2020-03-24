Image copyright Kaylee Davidson-Olley Image caption Kaylee Davidson-Olley and her mother Carol are appealing for the public to follow social distancing advice

The UK's first successful heart transplant baby is appealing for people to follow government guidance around the coronavirus.

Kaylee Davidson-Olley, 32, said she and fellow organ recipients were "extremely vulnerable".

She said it was "terrifying" transplant patient lives were in "serious danger due to selfish actions of others".

The government has ordered all people to stay at home except in certain specific instances.

Ms Davidson-Olley, from Houghton-le-Spring near Sunderland, said she watched "in disbelief" as people ignored earlier government advice about social distancing.

Image copyright Carol Olley Image caption Kaylee Davidson-Olley had a heart transplant in 1987 when she was four months old

"It is just terrifying to contemplate that my life and the lives of my beloved transplant community are in serious danger, due to the selfish actions of others who don't seem to care," she said.

"You may think this is a small event, a flu like virus that will just disappear, but for us it is life-threatening.

"I am making a plea to each and every one of you to stay at home to protect me and everyone else in our UK community who has a transplant, cancer patients or suffers from any other underlying health condition."

People in the highest-risk category are being told to stay in for at least 12 weeks.

Ms Davidson-Olley was four months old when she underwent a transplant in October 1987 after a virus destroyed her heart.

Her mother Carol Olley said: "If you go out and spread this virus, our children and their friends will die.

"They are the most vulnerable. They will not survive this serious pandemic.

"Without complete absolute unconditional national cooperation by every single UK citizen-our vulnerable communities are all in peril."

