Image caption Cordons were put in place around several streets in the West End of Newcastle at the time of Abdullah's arrest

A man has admitted plotting terror attacks, including a plan to attack people with a meat cleaver in Germany.

Fatah Mohammed Abdullah bought more than 8,000 matches, fireworks and a remote control detonator with the intention of assisting two others to commit acts of terrorism.

Appearing via video link at Liverpool Crown Court he admitted inciting terrorism acts overseas.

The 35-year-old of Arthur's Hill, Newcastle, will be sentenced on 7 May.

He also admitted and engaging in conduct in preparation to commit terrorist acts.

The court heard that between 9 April 2018 and 11 December 2018 Abdullah incited Omar Babek and Ahmed Hussein to plan to commit terror attacks in Germany, including driving a car into a crowd, attacking people with a meat cleaver, and causing an explosion.

He also searched the internet for guides on explosives and tested a remote detonation system, the court heard.

Abdullah also bought "explosive pre-cursors," a knife and a balaclava, and was said to have compiled instructions on how to make gun powder.

The Iranian national came to the UK from Iran in 2005 and was granted leave to remain in 2010.