Image copyright Google Image caption Police have closed the bus station

A murder investigation has begun after a man was found with stab wounds near Durham bus station.

The 41-year-old, who has not yet been named, was discovered at about 08:30 GMT in the city's Mitchell Street, to the rear of the station.

Durham Police said he was treated by paramedics, but pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A force spokesman added a cordon was in place around the station, with bus services diverted.

'Inevitable disruption'

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

The spokesman said: "This investigation is in the very early stages and we are working to establish exactly what has happened.

"We will remain in the area for a significant amount of time and there will be inevitable disruption, but we are working as hard as we can to enable the public to get back to normal as quickly as possible."

He appealed for any witnesses to come forward.