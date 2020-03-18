Image copyright Reuters Image caption About 200,000 people were expected to attend

The 136th Durham Miners' Gala has been cancelled because of coronavirus.

Only world wars and strikes have previously stopped the gathering - one of the largest trade union-organised events in Europe - from taking place.

The 2020 gala was due to take place on 11 July, with organisers expecting about 200,000 people to attend.

The Durham Miners' Association (DMA) said the decision would free public sector workers normally drafted in to police it and provide medical cover.

The first gala was hosted in 1871, with cancellations only taking place during the first and second world wars, the 1926 general strike and the miners' strike of 1984.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Jeremy Corbyn has attended the event each year since he became Labour leader

DMA secretary Alan Mardghum said: "We have decided we should not burden our public service colleagues with the extra work involved in staging the event.

"They will be stretched beyond belief over the next weeks and months and we need to do all we can to help.

"Furthermore, the DMA represents communities and members who are at most risk because they are older and many have serious health problems related to our industrial past, particularly respiratory diseases.

He said the gala would return next year as 2021 is the 150th year of the Gala.

The Big Meeting, as it is known, is a commemoration of Durham's mining industry, and features marching bands and speeches from prominent Labour Party and trade union figures.

