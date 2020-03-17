Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nissan has been gearing up to produce a new version of the popular Qashqai.

Production at the Nissan car factory in Sunderland - the biggest in the UK - has been suspended because of the coronavirus.

The plant, which employs 7,000 people, makes the popular Qashqai, Juke and electric LEAF models.

The Japanese car maker said it had seen a drop in demand as well as problems getting parts from China.

The site, which has been open since 1986, made almost 350,000 of Britain's 1.3m cars last year.

It is not clear how long the halt in production will last, but for the moment staff will continue to be paid, the company said.

Supply chain

A statement added: "Vehicle production has been suspended today in Nissan Sunderland plant.

"Further measures are currently under study as we assess supply chain disruption and the sudden drop in market demand caused by the Covid-19 emergency."

Earlier this month Nissan said it was investing more than £50m in a new press at the plant as it prepared to build a new version of the Qashqai.

Ford and Volkswagen have also announced plans to shut plants in continental Europe, while the French group PSA and Fiat Chrysler both announced shutdowns on Monday.

