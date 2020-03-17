Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Brett Fenwick (left) was jailed for 25 years and Blaine for 10 years

Two brothers who attacked one of their ex-girlfriends and her new partner have been jailed.

Brett and Blaine Fenwick, from Alnwick, left their victims with multiple injuries to their necks and faces.

The female victim, who was Brett Fenwick's ex, told Newcastle Crown Court she had "never been so afraid".

Brett Fenwick admitted attempted murder and was jailed for 25 years, while his brother was convicted of unlawful wounding and jailed for 10 years.

They went to the victim's home on 27 December 2018 where Brett Fenwick stabbed, kicked and punched her, leaving her motionless in a neighbour's garden, Northumbria Police said.

She sustained life-threatening injuries to her neck, face and arms, while her new partner was also found at the scene with a stab wound to his neck.

Brett Fenwick, 37, and 25-year-old Blaine fled but were arrested later at their home on Lower Barresdale.

Both were also found guilty of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

'Vile online abuse'

In an impact statement, the female victim said: "It felt like a lifetime and I have never been so afraid or alone."

She is undergoing plastic surgery for heavy scarring to her neck and face, and said her injuries had made her "very self-conscious".

Det Con Christopher Rogan said: "The victims' attackers were not strangers but in fact people they knew and trusted and would never have believed capable of inflicting such horrendous abuse."

He also said both victims have "suffered vile online abuse" and urged the public to "be mindful of how their words can have a lasting" impact on the couple.

"No one deserves to have lived through the ordeal they have suffered," he said.