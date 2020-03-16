Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kate Osborne urged anyone with symptoms to follow NHS advice

A second MP has tested positive for coronavirus.

Labour MP for Jarrow Kate Osborne said she was diagnosed following a period of self-isolation.

Last week, Health minister Nadine Dorries confirmed she had tested positive for the virus.

Ms Osborne said on Twitter: "I will continue to self isolate until I have fought off the illness." She urged people to heed NHS advice and stay at home if they have symptoms.

Ms Osborne said: "But in the meantime I would encourage everyone to band together and support the most vulnerable in our communities."

She highlighted the official advice to stay at home for seven days if people have either a high temperature or a new, continuous cough.

A number of MPs have entered self-isolation after coming into contact with Ms Dorries.

Cabinet minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Friday she had tested negative for the virus, but would stay at home for seven days as a precaution.

A total of 35 people have died in the UK after contracting Covid-19.

Downing Street has said the government will hold daily televised press conferences to update the public on the fight against coronavirus.

The announcement of daily updates comes as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the over-70s will soon be asked to stay at home for an extended period to protect themselves.