Tyne & Wear

Holy Island causeway: Five rescued from rising tide

  • 8 March 2020
Cars submerged on the Holy Island causeway Image copyright Graham Pratt
Image caption The two cars were almost entirely submerged

Five people, a dog and a wedding dress were rescued by lifeboat when two cars were submerged under a rising tide.

They were stranded on the causeway between Holy Island and the Northumberland coast, which is notorious for catching drivers out with rapidly changing water levels.

There are signs on either side of the link road warning people to pay attention to tide times.

The RNLI lifeboat from Seahouses was launched to rescue the passengers.

Image copyright Graham Pratt
Image caption Drivers are warned the tide can rise very quickly

An elderly couple were rescued from one car and an ambulance was called because crews feared they might have hypothermia, the RNLI said.

Two parents, their young child and a dog were rescued from the second car.

Image copyright Graham Pratt
Image caption Paramedics were called after fears the elderly couple might have hypothermia

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites