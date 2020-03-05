Image copyright Northubria Police Image caption A post mortem-examination found Odessa Carey had been beaten to death

A woman visited a friend carrying her mother's decapitated head in a carrier bag, took it out and kissed it, a court heard.

The body of Odessa Carey, 72, was discovered at her home in Ashington, Northumberland, in April.

Her daughter, also named Odessa Carey, was charged with her murder.

However, the 36-year-old has been declared unfit to participate in court proceedings, and a trial of facts is under way at Newcastle Crown Court.

The jury has been asked not to return a verdict of guilty or not guilty, but to decide whether she caused the death of her mother.

Nicholas Lumley QC, prosecuting, said Mrs Carey's decapitated body was found at her home on the 8 April and a post mortem-examination showed she had been beaten to death.

A number of implements including a large pair of scissors, knives and a mallet were found in the bath.

The same day, the prosecution said, police found Ms Carey hiding in the loft in a property in Guide Post.

'Too unwell'

A human head was discovered wrapped in a pillow case and a towel in a plastic bag in the cupboard under the sink at the house.

The court heard Ms Carey had visited a family friend at an allotment the day before, with blood on her, and carrying a human head in a carrier bag.

Mr Lumley told the court: "She took it from the bag and she kissed it".

It is alleged Ms Carey killed her mother between 3 and 8 April.

Judge Paul Sloane QC told jurors: "The defendant is not on trial for the offence of murder and that is because she is too unwell to face trial for a criminal offence.

"Your task is not to return a verdict of guilty or not guilty of murder, your task is to decide whether the defendant did the act charged against her."

The hearing continues.