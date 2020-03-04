Image copyright NELiveTraffic Image caption The raiders fled the scene with the contents of the cash machine from Berwick-upon-Tweed railway station

No trains are stopping at a railway station after a cash machine there was blown up.

Images from outside Berwick-upon-Tweed station showed windows had been smashed, with glass on the pavement.

British Transport Police were called just before 03:50 GMT after an explosive was used to blow up the machine and cash was stolen.

A spokesman confirmed the raiders fled the scene. The station is shut and a bus replacement service is running.