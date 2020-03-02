Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Lewis Nesbitt was jailed for 20 months and banned from driving for three years and 10 months

A dangerous driver who tried to hide from police at a bus stop after being pursued has been jailed for 20 months.

Lewis Nesbitt reached speeds of up to 70mph on narrow roads, hit a car, skipped red lights and drove the wrong way down a dual carriageway and round a roundabout to evade police.

Police found the 25-year-old mingling with a crowd at a bus stop shortly after he abandoned his Vauxhall Corsa.

Nesbitt, of Concord in Washington, admitted several driving offences.

He was also banned from driving for three years and 10 months at Newcastle Crown Court.

Northumbria Police said the high-speed pursuit began on 5 September last year and ended when Nesbitt left his car on South View Terrace in Houghton-le-Spring.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Nesbitt drove his Vauxhall Corsa the wrong way round a roundabout

PC Steven Hackett said: "Nesbitt endangered the lives of other road users as he selfishly drove down residential streets at excess speeds in a desperate bid to get away from police.

"He then inexcusably drove the wrong way around a roundabout and dual carriageway, colliding with one vehicle and narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.

"After abandoning his car and fleeing on foot, Nesbitt hoped that he would be able to blend in with the crowd - but officers knew his identity and spotted him standing sheepishly at a bus stop."

Nesbitt, of Hertburn Gardens, admitted dangerous driving, failure to stop, failing to provide a specimen and driving without a licence and insurance.