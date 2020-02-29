Image copyright Chris Clark Image caption Chris Clark said his partner Claire Kirby had been his "rock"

A man who has been told he has weeks to live is holding his own wake to celebrate his life with friends and family.

Chris Clark, 43, from Hebburn, South Tyneside, has been diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer.

He is holding an "awake wake" at the Lord Nelson pub in Jarrow from 14:00 GMT to get "everybody together and reminisce about the good times".

He said he was also hoping to raise raise money for a cancer charity.

Image copyright Chris Clark Image caption He said Christmas with his family was an emotional day

Mr Clark said: "We'll have a laugh, that's what I want.

"The more I looked into it, it took my mind off what was going to be happening to me to focus on this, so at the same time I thought, 'why don't we say thank you to Cancer Connections and turn it into a bit of a charity do as well'.

"It's going to be very emotional, but it's having a laugh, it's a celebration, I don't want people to grieve, that's for the funeral."

Image copyright Chris Clark Image caption Chris Clark said he did not want anybody to be miserable at his wake

About 300 people are expected to celebrate with Mr Clark.

"It's just so heart-warming, I'm humbled and overwhelmed from the support from everybody.

"This is to have everybody together.

"I don't want anybody miserable, it'll probably be me that'll be crying most, but apart from that I want it to be really happy, sharing good memories and talking about things."