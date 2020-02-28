Image copyright Google Image caption Oaklands Market Garden was not open for visitors on Friday, police said

People have been scaling the walls of a farm shop to collect hundreds of hens left homeless after the manager died.

A Facebook post said the chickens could be picked up from Oaklands Market Garden in Gateshead between 10:00 and 13:00 GMT any day up until Sunday.

However, with the premises at Blaydon locked, neighbours reported seeing people climbing the 6ft (1.8m) wall.

Northumbria Police said it is "never OK to enter a locked premises" and asked visitors to "remember a man has died".

'Stop plundering poultry'

The advert had said the hens would be destroyed if they were not re-homed quickly following the death of the shop's boss.

Police officers were called after reports that people were scaling the walls and "grabbing" the birds.

The force asked people to "stop plundering poultry".

PC Caroline Jones said: "Please do not come to the market today, the shop is closed and locked up.

"We are aware people have been jumping the 6ft wall around the garden centre and grabbing the chickens, in some cases being very heavy-handed when passing them over the walls.

"Regardless what a post may say on Facebook, it is never OK to climb a wall and enter a locked premises. If it's locked, it's locked for a reason and please exercise some common sense.

"Please also remember that a man has died and a family are grieving, please be respectful."

