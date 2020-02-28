Image copyright Family handout Image caption Janice Woolford died from stab wounds

The discovery of two bodies at a house in Sunderland is being treated as a murder-suicide, detectives have said.

Janice Woolford, 68, was found fatally stabbed at a property in Satley Gardens.

Her 44-year-old son, Michael, had "taken a large quantity of drugs", said Northumbria Police.

Officers are waiting for the results of a toxicology report to confirm his death from an overdose, said Det Ch Insp Jane Fairlamb.

"This is a tragic case that has obviously had a devastating impact on Janice and Michael's family," she said.

"An investigation into the circumstances around the deaths is ongoing, but the evidence we have gathered at this stage suggests it as a suspected murder-suicide."

The bodies were found shortly after 10:00 GMT on Wednesday. A post-mortem examination confirmed Mrs Woolford died from stab wounds.

Image caption Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the two deaths

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.