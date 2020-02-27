Image copyright Google Image caption The man and woman's next of kin have been informed, police said

Police investigating after two bodies were found at a house in Sunderland say one of the deaths is being treated as a suspected murder.

A 44-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were found dead at the property in Satley Gardens shortly after 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Northumbria Police said the two people were known to each other and believed the woman was murdered.

No further details of their relationship have been released.

Det Ch Insp Jane Fairlamb described it as a "tragic case" and said no-one else was believed to have been involved.