In pictures: Snowy scenes in North Pennines
- 27 February 2020
Thick snow and wintry scenes can still be found in the North Pennines, days after the North East of England awoke to a mini-blizzard.
Monday saw heavy snow fall across the region but for most places much of it had melted away by the end of the day.
But for some high in the North Pennines, a blanket of snow can still be found.
Here are some pictures of Allenheads in Northumberland and Killhope Lead Mining Museum in Weardale, County Durham.