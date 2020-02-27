Image caption John McGee's father was convicted of misconduct in public office in relation to abuse at the former Medomsley Detention Centre

A prison officer asked a governor to have a "quiet word" with a guard giving evidence at abuse trials against former officers, a court heard.

John McGee said his emailed request was a "moment of madness" after his ex-guard father was convicted for his part in the mistreatment of Medomsley Detention Centre inmates in the 1970s.

The 50-year-old, of Burnopfield, denies perverting the course of justice.

Durham Crown Court heard he did not think the email would be acted upon.

McGee's father, also called John, was convicted of misconduct in a public office in December 2018.

Deborah Smithies, prosecuting, said officer Hugh Cockburn was working at Durham Prison at the time he gave evidence about seeing young inmates being assaulted.

Before another trial involving other defendants started, Mr McGee, who worked at the high-security Frankland Prison, emailed Durham Prison governor Phil Husband with whom he had trained 25 years previously.

'Emotionally drained'

He wrote that Mr Cockburn had been "sticking the boot in" by giving evidence, and said: "If I had my way he would be dealt with if you know what I mean.

"Now it's not for me to say anything Phil, but a quiet word in his ear would be a good idea."

Mr Husband reported the email to police and Mr McGee junior was arrested.

In a statement to police, the defendant said: "I simply wanted Mr Cockburn to understand that he had contributed to putting my family through a difficult time."

The father-of-three said he was "emotionally drained" and the email was "a moment of madness" with his "head was all over the shop".

Jurors have been sent out to deliberate.

