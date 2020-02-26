Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Police are trying to piece together the events leading to Mark Herron's death

A man whose remains were found following a garage fire in Sunderland has been named.

Police said the body of Mark Herron, a 53-year-old of New Silksworth, was found beneath rubble in Tunstall Village Green, Tunstall.

The Northumbria force then began a murder inquiry and post-mortem tests showed he died as a result of the fire, on 18 February.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder.

The suspect has since been released while investigations continue.

Det Insp Graeme Dodds said officers were keen to speak to the occupants of a dark 4x4 Qashqai-style vehicle that was seen in the area shortly after the fire started.

Image caption Police said they were alerted by the fire service after the garage fire

"We are committed to mapping out a chronology of events that immediately preceded the fire, and extensive enquiries have been carried out at the scene by police and our partners," he said.

Mr Herron's family said words could not "describe the pain we are feeling".

"He was a much-loved member of our family, and whilst he would have been the first to acknowledge he had his problems in recent years, he was a kind man at heart," they said.

