Human remains have been found in the aftermath of a garage fire in Sunderland triggering a murder investigation.

Officers found a body beneath dense rubble from a domestic fire on 18 February in Tunstall Village Green.

Northumbria Police said a 38-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The force said formal identification was yet to take place but the suspected victim's family had been contacted.

A force spokesman said: "The blaze caused a huge amount of damage inside the garage, and we are now determined to map out a chronology of events and find out the circumstances that led to this fire."

"A visible policing presence will be seen in the area as officers continue to carry out inquiries and offer any reassurance to residents," it added.