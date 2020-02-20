A hydrogen leak in a broken-down tanker has closed part of the A1 motorway in County Durham with drivers warned the northbound carriageway is likely to be shut for several hours.

Police and fire services are at the scene, which has seen the road closed between junction 63 near Chester-le-Street and junction 64 near Washington.

Highways England said it was "likely to affect the morning peak travel period".

An exclusion zone has been set up around the vehicle.

Highways England said the tanker contained nine cylinders of gas, "one of which has a crack and is leaking, and the only way to safely allow it to disperse is to let it vent".

It is understood the eight other cylinders have been affected and it will take several hours for them to vent.

The tanker cannot be moved during the venting process as it would present a fire hazard, Highways England added

Diversions have been put in place for motorists and congestion was already beginning to build by 06:45 GMT, BBC Newcastle reported.