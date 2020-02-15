Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The pythons were dumped in a distinctive child's pillowcase

Thirteen snakes have been dumped inside a pillowcase featuring Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear.

A member of the public spotted movement and opened it to reveal the royal pythons, the RSPCA said.

They had been dumped next to a bin behind Farringdon Fire Station in Sunderland on Thursday night.

One of the snakes later died. The others are being cared for by a vet and will be moved to a reptile facility later.

An RSPCA spokesman said: "It's quite unusual for someone to have this many pythons and to abandon them in what appears to be a child's pillowcase."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption One of the royal pythons has since died, but the others are being cared for by a vet

Animal collection officer David Dawson said: "When I opened up the pillowcase, there was a bundle of snakes inside - it must have been a very strange discovery for the people who found them.

"They were abandoned and left in extremely cold conditions. Reptiles like snakes are completely dependent on their owners, who need to provide them with the correct environment, including heating and lighting, so abandoning them like this leaves them very vulnerable."

Anyone with information, or who spotted anything unusual in the area, should contact the RSPCA.