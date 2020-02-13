Image copyright Chris Hill Image caption Chris Hill chose to stay in Wuhan instead of splitting up his family

A British man who chose to stay in coronavirus-hit Wuhan said anyone breaking newly imposed residential quarantines was being arrested.

Chris Hill, 38, who is from Sunderland, lives in the Chinese city with his wife and daughter, who are Chinese citizens.

He had heard of people trying to break the quarantine who "were tackled to the ground by medical personnel and police", he said.

"The whole city is on lockdown," he said.

"Anybody that is caught trying to get out of the quarantine area of the buildings will be arrested for a criminal act."

One person per family was allowed to leave his housing area every two or three days to buy food, he said.

Image caption Four-year-old Renee Gao understands it is not safe to go outside, her father said

Medical staff were stationed at the main gate of all housing areas to make sure that no-one unwell comes in or goes out, Mr Hill said.

"Now that I've made the decision to stay - anyone who chose to stay - that's it, we're here for the long haul," he said.

Residents are allowed to leave their houses, but not their housing areas, but he is keeping his four-year-old daughter Renee Gao inside because of her age.

"She understands that people are ill and that it's not safe to go outside," he said.

Coronavirus cases are not rising dramatically outside China despite a spike in Hubei province, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

The number of cases jumped by 15,152 to a total of 59,804 on Wednesday, with 1,367 deaths.

Image caption Caitlyn Gao and her daughter Renee Gao are Chinese nationals

