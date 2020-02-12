Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Peter Dodds left his victim on the floor and fled in a car

A man who murdered a father celebrating the birth of his daughter has been sentenced to life.

Peter Dodds stabbed Scott Patterson in the chest after a confrontation in Blyth, Northumberland, last August.

Dodds, 33, from west London, had taken drugs and been drinking before a row in a pub and a further confrontation at a friend's house.

He was convicted of murder at Newcastle Crown Court and must serve at least 19 years in jail.

Dodds, of The Greenway, Uxbridge, was also sentenced to 10 month, to be served at the same time, for assaulting Mr Patterson's partner, Danielle Sanderson.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Scott Patterson was not looking for a fight, police said

He had travelled from London the previous day and had taken cocaine, cannabis and alcohol before the argument, police said.

It started in the Percy Arms pub and then continued at a mutual friend's house in Hallside Road, with Dodds trying to goad Mr Patterson into a fight.

After stabbing him with a knife he had taken from the kitchen, Dodds left in a car and threw the knife out of the car window.

In a statement issued after the verdict, Ms Sanderson said the effects of knife crime were "unimaginable".

She described Mr Patterson as a "loving dad" and said she was "devastated" by his death.

