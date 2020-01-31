Image copyright Northumbria Poilice Image caption Christopher Graham was described by police as a "very dangerous individual"

A man who murdered his friend in a "horrific and violent" attack has been jailed.

Simon Bowman was found dead at his home Jarrow, South Tyneside, in May.

The 54-year-old grandfather had been stabbed multiple times and had lost fingers and toes.

Christopher Graham, 30, of Romney Avenue, Washington, was found guilty of murder last month. At Newcastle Crown Court, he was jailed for life with a minimum of 26 years.

Image caption Simon Bowman was a "loving, caring man with a big heart"

During the trial Graham claimed he had acted in self-defence, after 54-year-old Mr Bowman had tried to sexually assault him.

But an examination of the victim's body revealed he had sustained significant injuries including blunt force trauma and fractures, numerous cuts and the removal of his fingers and toes.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it was clear from the extent of the injuries that Graham's actions went "well beyond anything that could be considered self-defence".