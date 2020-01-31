Ram-raiders smash through East Boldon shop front
Ram-raiders smashed through the front of a shop and made off with items from inside.
The Sainsbury's Local store on Station Road, East Boldon, South Tyneside was targeted at 23:15 GMT on Thursday.
Police said significant damage was caused to the frontage and a number of items were stolen.
A blue Subaru Forrester van believed to have been involved was later found burnt out in a field off Newcastle Road.
Northumbria Police has urged any witnesses to come forward.