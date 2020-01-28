Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Abdul Ibrahim was mentally ill and not religiously-motivated, the court heard

A shopkeeper who tackled a man with a grenade who threatened to blow up a store has been commended by a judge.

Aser Kheder was looking after a phone shop in Newcastle when Abdul Ibrahim made the threat in March 2019.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Mr Kheder jumped Ibrahim and managed to stop him pulling the pin on the device, which later turned out to be non-viable.

Ibrahim, 61, of Gateshead, admitted making threats to kill and a bomb hoax and was jailed for five years.

Mr Kheder was praised by a judge and awarded £300.

Police said Ibrahim, of Deckham Terrace, had argued with the owner of Mobile Connection after his attempt to sell some mobile phones failed.

He left the store on Westgate Road but came back the next day when Mr Kheder was working and shouted "Allahu Akbar" and "Allah is great" while holding the grenade.

Mr Kheder leapt on Ibrahim and managed to wrestle him and the device to the floor.

Image copyright Police Image caption Bomb disposal experts subsequently found the grenade was non-viable

Bomb disposal experts later found the grenade had been decommissioned and was not dangerous.

Ch Insp Alan Pitchford, of Northumbria Police, said: "The behaviour of Abdul Ibrahim was completely reckless.

"I want to say a special thank you to Aser Kheder - in that moment he believed that Ibrahim was carrying a live explosive and he still put his life on the line to protect his community.

"He is a true community hero."

Judge Amanda Rippon said Mr Kheder's bravery was "extraordinary".

The court heard Ibrahim was mentally unwell and that, despite his comments, his actions were not religiously motivated.

