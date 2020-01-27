Image copyright Family handout Image caption Barry Armstrong died at the scene of the crash in the early hours of Friday

A man who died when the car he was driving crashed into a house has been named by police.

Barry Armstrong, also known as Barry Sutton, was driving an Audi A3 which struck the home in Chichester Road, South Shields, at 04:15 GMT on Friday.

Northumbria Police said 25-year-old Mr Armstrong lived in the town. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger remains in a critical condition in hospital while a male passenger is stable.

Sgt Dave Roberts said officers were working to identify the timeline of events leading up to the "tragic incident".

A 20-year-old man has been interviewed under caution in relation to a communications offence after a video containing "distressing images" of the crash scene was shared on social media.