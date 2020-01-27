Tyne & Wear

South Shields crash: Driver killed when car hit house named

  • 27 January 2020
Barry Armstrong, also known as Barry Sutton Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Barry Armstrong died at the scene of the crash in the early hours of Friday

A man who died when the car he was driving crashed into a house has been named by police.

Barry Armstrong, also known as Barry Sutton, was driving an Audi A3 which struck the home in Chichester Road, South Shields, at 04:15 GMT on Friday.

Northumbria Police said 25-year-old Mr Armstrong lived in the town. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger remains in a critical condition in hospital while a male passenger is stable.

Sgt Dave Roberts said officers were working to identify the timeline of events leading up to the "tragic incident".

A 20-year-old man has been interviewed under caution in relation to a communications offence after a video containing "distressing images" of the crash scene was shared on social media.

Image copyright Peter Wood
Image caption Police have appealed for anyone with information about the crash to come forward

