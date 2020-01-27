Newcastle city pool re-opens after £7.5m revamp
Newcastle's historic City's Baths have re-opened after a £7.5m redevelopment.
The pool and Turkish baths on Northumberland Road closed in 2013 as part of £100m council cuts.
The Grade II-listed venue, which was in built in 1928, was taken over by Fusion Lifestyle who said they had "completely fallen in love" with the baths.
A gym, sauna and fitness studio will open later and a spokesman said the Turkish baths and spa would re-open soon.
Fusion also took over Newcastle City Hall, which was under threat of closure as part of a consultation into multimillion-pound budget cuts in the city.
