Image copyright Peter Wood Image caption No-one inside the property was hurt in the crash

A man was killed and two people injured when a car crashed into a house in South Shields.

The driver of the Audi S3 was pronounced dead at the scene in the town's Chichester Road shortly before 04:15 GMT.

A woman passenger is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and another man who was also in the car is being treated for serious injuries.

Police said no-one in the property was hurt.

Chichester Road is closed between the junctions of Westoe Road and Dean Road.

Insp Phil Baker, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is very serious incident which has sadly resulted in the death of a man.

"A formal identification is now under way and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Witnesses with dash-cam footage have been urged to come forward.