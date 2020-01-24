South Shields crash: Driver killed as car ploughs into house
A man was killed and two people injured when a car crashed into a house in South Shields.
The driver of the Audi S3 was pronounced dead at the scene in the town's Chichester Road shortly before 04:15 GMT.
A woman passenger is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and another man who was also in the car is being treated for serious injuries.
Police said no-one in the property was hurt.
Chichester Road is closed between the junctions of Westoe Road and Dean Road.
Insp Phil Baker, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is very serious incident which has sadly resulted in the death of a man.
"A formal identification is now under way and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."
Witnesses with dash-cam footage have been urged to come forward.